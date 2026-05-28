UPI Circle lets users share payments with family without PIN
Technology
UPI Circle is a handy tool that lets you share limited payment access with trusted family members, like kids or grandparents, without giving away your PIN.
You set monthly spending limits and decide if transactions need your approval, so you stay in control while making daily expenses simpler for everyone.
How to set up UPI Circle
Just open your UPI app that supports UPI Circle and look for the "UPI Circle" or delegated payments option.
Add a trusted person as a secondary user, set their spending limit, and choose auto or manual approval for their payments.
Keep an eye on account activity, and remember to revoke access if things change: trust is key!