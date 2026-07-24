US accuses China's Moonshot AI of copying Anthropic's Fable 5
Tensions are rising between the US and China after American officials accused China's Moonshot AI lab of copying Anthropic's Fable 5 to build its Kimi K3 model.
Now, US leaders are warning about possible sanctions and investigating whether Moonshot used advanced American chips without permission.
These moves could put important AI safety discussions at risk.
U.S.-China AI talks, safeguards at risk
This conflict might derail a planned U.S.-China AI meeting and even a presidential summit, with China reportedly considering blocking foreign access to its models in response.
Experts say that as AI systems get smarter and more independent, both countries need to work together on stronger safeguards. Otherwise, the risks of misuse only grow.
The debate over open-weight models (which lack much oversight) highlights why better testing and shared global standards really matter right now.