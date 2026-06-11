US activates SOLAR-1 satellite to protect infrastructure from solar storms
Technology
The US has just switched on SOLAR-1, its first dedicated space weather monitoring satellite. After eight months of testing, NOAA says it is now fully operational and parked about one million miles from Earth at a Lagrange point.
Its main job? Keeping an eye on the Sun to help protect things like satellites, GPS, power grids, and communication networks from solar storms.
SOLAR-1 feeds NOAA 30-minute solar updates
SOLAR-1 sends updates on solar wind and big bursts from the Sun (called CMEs) to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center in just 30 minutes, way faster than older systems.
This means quicker warnings for tech that keeps our world running.
Plus, the timelier data could make northern lights predictions more accurate for anyone hoping to catch them in action.