US activates SOLAR-1 satellite to protect infrastructure from solar storms Technology Jun 11, 2026

The US has just switched on SOLAR-1, its first dedicated space weather monitoring satellite. After eight months of testing, NOAA says it is now fully operational and parked about one million miles from Earth at a Lagrange point.

Its main job? Keeping an eye on the Sun to help protect things like satellites, GPS, power grids, and communication networks from solar storms.