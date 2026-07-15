US AI retains India lead despite Chinese models' rapid gains
Technology
Chinese AI has caught up fast, now matching US models in reasoning, coding, and handling multiple languages: GLM 5.2 is a standout example.
But when it comes to India, US AI still leads because Indian financial and regulatory tasks need serious language skills that most global models haven't cracked yet.
Hinglish and translations challenge AI
India's mix of languages, code-switching (think Hinglish), and tricky translations make it extra hard for AI to perform well here.
Even though Chinese and local Indian models are improving, big US platforms stay on top thanks to better partnerships with Indian tech giants and stronger cloud support.
For now, making AI truly work in India means building smarter tools that really get how people here communicate.