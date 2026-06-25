US and China race to define official lunar time Technology Jun 25, 2026

The US and China are gearing up for their next moon missions, but there's a new twist: they're competing to set the official lunar time.

NASA is working on Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC) for its LunaNet satellites, while China's Chang'e Program has Queqiao relay satellites (basis of a lunar GPS system) and has announced its own timekeeping framework called LTE440.

Because clocks tick a bit faster on the moon (thanks to weaker gravity), getting the timing right is crucial. Otherwise, GPS and mission safety could be at risk.