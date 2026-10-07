US and China race to lead AI with model releases
The US and China are in a tight race to lead the future of artificial intelligence.
US President Donald Trump called out China as America's top AI rival, and both sides have been rolling out new tech at lightning speed: Chinese companies launched 16 new models, while big US labs like OpenAI and Meta released about 12.
It's not just about bragging rights; whoever leads in AI could shape how we all use technology next.
Researchers call to slow AI development
With so many new AI models dropping, some researchers are worried things are moving too fast. They're speaking of the need to slow down rapid AI development to sort out safety issues like hacking risks and systems that might go off the rails.
US labs and even government representatives have accused China of distilling US frontier models to release open-weight models.
Still, both countries seem set on pushing ahead, making it clear that finding the right balance between innovation and safety is more important than ever.