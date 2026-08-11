US and Zeno Power use strontium-90 to power undersea systems
Technology
The US is teaming up with Zeno Power to turn decades-old radioactive waste (strontium-90) into a long-lasting energy source for underwater vehicles and sensors.
This tech, part of the Pentagon's DEPTHS program, means these machines could run for years on the ocean floor without cables, support ships, or regular resupply.
Zeno Power wins $15 million NASA award
Instead of just storing or dumping this old nuclear material, the project gives it a new purpose, saving money on disposal and creating long-lasting electricity.
Zeno Power even got a $15 million NASA Tipping Point award to try out this tech on future moon missions, showing how recycling nuclear waste could help both our planet and space exploration.