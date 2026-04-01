US announces national initiative for American space nuclear power plan
Big news for space fans: the US just announced a plan to put nuclear reactors in space as early as 2028, and on the Moon by 2030.
The project, called the "National Initiative For American Space Nuclear Power," is all about powering future missions and keeping the US ahead in space tech.
NASA will initiate a program to develop a special mid-power reactor, with a lunar version set for 2030.
NASA, companies to build fission systems
NASA isn't doing this alone: they're partnering with different companies to build fission power systems that can run for years out there (think: enough juice for three years in space or five years on the Moon).
The Department of War is also jumping in with design competitions to help speed things up and keep risks low.
Plus, with support from the Department of Energy, this could open doors for future crewed Mars missions down the line.