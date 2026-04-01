US announces national initiative for American space nuclear power plan

NASA, companies to build fission systems

NASA isn't doing this alone: they're partnering with different companies to build fission power systems that can run for years out there (think: enough juice for three years in space or five years on the Moon).

The Department of War is also jumping in with design competitions to help speed things up and keep risks low.

Plus, with support from the Department of Energy, this could open doors for future crewed Mars missions down the line.