US appeals court temporarily blocks Minnesota AI nude images ban
Technology
A US appeals court has temporarily blocked Minnesota's new law that banned creating fake nude images with AI.
The move comes after Elon Musk's xAI challenged the law, saying it goes against free speech rights.
The law was meant to stop people from using AI to make realistic nude images.
xAI defends Grok Imagine safeguards
xAI says its Grok Imagine tool already has safeguards to prevent misuse and is even taking action against users who try to get around them.
Meanwhile, Minnesota officials argue the law is needed to protect people from harassment and harmful content, especially when it comes to child sexual abuse material.
The debate over how far laws should go in controlling AI tools is still ongoing.