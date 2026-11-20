US cleared over 879,000 AI chip exports to China
What's the story
The US Department of Commerce gave the green light for the sale of over 879,000 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to a number of Chinese companies between December 2025 and May 2026. The approval was granted by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), a sub-agency within the Commerce Department that oversees and enforces export regulations. The information was revealed in documents released by House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.
Beneficiaries
Sales approved to major Chinese tech companies
The approved sales include major Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent.
Notably, some of these approvals were for companies classified as "Chinese Military Companies" by the Department of Defense.
From December to May, there were 3.4 million requests for US AI chip sales to China, according to the committee's report citing requests made by NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).
Security risks
Chip export controls have endangered national security: Rep. Meeks
Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has raised concerns over chip export controls.
He said these measures have jeopardized national security and technological superiority.
"The Bureau of Industry and Security has failed to enforce the rules, and Congress must now conduct rigorous oversight of the administration's policies," Meeks said at a committee meeting where members voted to release these documents.
Legislative action
Lawmakers call for stricter export controls on advanced AI chips
In light of the Jensen Huang scandal, lawmakers from both parties have called for legislation imposing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China and other adversaries.
Rep. Brian Mast has flagged two companies listed in NVIDIA license applications to BIS, Maginfra and New Matrix, as suspected "smuggling fronts."
Both firms reportedly had empty offices and were linked to entities under national security sanctions.
Corporate concerns
AMD shares fell after report of alleged China problem emerged
Shares of AMD fell after Hunterbrook Media, an investment firm, released a report alleging that the company "has its own China problem."
The report claimed that even after US blacklisted Chinese server maker IEIT Systems, the latter kept receiving newer AMD firmware. This enables AMD chips to run in servers.