US asks India, allies to adopt American AI over China
Technology
The US plans to ask countries like India to use its artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem instead of China's, as part of a bigger push to limit China's influence in the global tech race.
Basically, nations are being nudged to choose between two AI superpowers, and the US is hoping they'll stick with American tech.
US seeks allies' American AI adoption
The US plans to ask allies, including India, to choose between Washington's and China's AI ecosystems and reportedly lobby its allies to adopt American-developed AI systems and standards over Chinese alternatives.
Big players like Anthropic are seeing major growth, while startups like Wispr Flow just hit a $2 billion valuation.
In India, Sarvam is making waves by building AI that works with local languages and cultures.