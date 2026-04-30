US backs small modular reactors for cheaper, faster nuclear power

DOE reissued $900 million SMR tender

SMRs can easily scale up or down based on local needs and some SMR designs use HALEU, which can improve efficiency and reduce nuclear waste.

There are even microreactors under 20 megawatts designed for remote spots off the grid.

In March 2025, the DOE reissued a $900 million funding tender to promote SMR technologies. It later launched the Energy Reactor Pilot Program in June 2025 to test these next-generation reactors—marking a major step toward modernizing America's nuclear scene.