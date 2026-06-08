US Bank customers report app and online login outages Monday

US Bank ATMs and cards operational

While digital services are glitchy, ATMs, card payments, and branch banking are still running smoothly, so you can still grab cash or make purchases in person.

US Bank hasn't said when things will be fixed yet. If you're stuck, try restarting the app, updating it, clearing cache, or switching between Wi-Fi and data.

Outages seem worse in big cities, so keep an eye on official updates as tech teams work on a fix.