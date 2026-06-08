US Bank customers report app and online login outages Monday
Technology
If you're trying to log into your US Bank app or use online banking today, you're not alone.
About 1,350 reports across the US have reported outages since early Monday morning.
Most people are struggling to access the mobile app, and login errors are piling up fast.
US Bank ATMs and cards operational
While digital services are glitchy, ATMs, card payments, and branch banking are still running smoothly, so you can still grab cash or make purchases in person.
US Bank hasn't said when things will be fixed yet. If you're stuck, try restarting the app, updating it, clearing cache, or switching between Wi-Fi and data.
Outages seem worse in big cities, so keep an eye on official updates as tech teams work on a fix.