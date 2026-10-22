US bill 'Faster Clinical Trials Act' would speed rare-disease treatments
A new bipartisan bill called the "Faster Clinical Trials Act" will be introduced today, aiming to speed up how quickly rare-disease treatments reach patients.
The plan? Build reusable clinical trial networks that could cut the cost and time needed to enroll clinical trial participants by at least 30%.
It also pushes for remote participation, so people can join trials from home or their local clinic: no need to travel far.
Bill would fund FDA with $295 million
The bill sets aside up to $295 million for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over five years to launch these trial networks and make remote access a reality.
It also proposes a new Center for Clinical Trial Innovation and electronic health records to streamline the process.
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the FDA's plan will give drugmakers "very clear rules of the road that are going to last a long time."
A similar Senate bill is coming soon, showing strong support across party lines.