US blocks Anthropic models, Indian leaders call for homegrown AI
After the US suddenly blocked Anthropic's AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, Indian tech leaders are urging a push for homegrown AI.
The ban has made it clear that relying on foreign platforms can be risky and that India needs to step up its own research, open-source models, and semiconductor design.
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu summed it up: "Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology."
Pai urges semiconductor and AI investment
Investor Siddarth Pai called for more investment in semiconductor design and core AI development so India isn't left stranded if global tools get pulled.
Sandeep Mall put it simply: "Tools we depend on can be switched off overnight, by a government we have no vote in."
The incident has fired up efforts to make India's tech future more independent, less vulnerable to decisions made abroad.