US blocks Anthropic models, Indian leaders call for homegrown AI Technology Jun 13, 2026

After the US suddenly blocked Anthropic's AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, Indian tech leaders are urging a push for homegrown AI.

The ban has made it clear that relying on foreign platforms can be risky and that India needs to step up its own research, open-source models, and semiconductor design.

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu summed it up: "Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology."