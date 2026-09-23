US Department of War launches energy innovation expo on resilience

Some standout projects included Golden Dome (using AI to guard against missiles and drones) and VALKRE (the Versatile Autonomous Kilowatt-Class Reactor Experiment (VALKRE)) project to advance kilowatt-class nuclear reactor energy for use on Earth and space.

The Navy also demoed its Assured Space Power Initiative, showing how reliable energy is becoming a top priority for future missions.

All in all, the expo was about making sure America's military stays powered up and ready for anything.