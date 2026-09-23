US Department of War launches energy innovation expo on resilience
The US Department of War kicked off the Energy Innovation Expo, spotlighting new ways to power up military bases and frontline teams.
Assistant US Defence Secretary for Energy, Installations and Environment Dale R Marks put it simply: keeping energy systems strong is key for national defense, especially with worries about weak spots in the regular power grid.
Expo highlights Golden Dome and VALKRE
Some standout projects included Golden Dome (using AI to guard against missiles and drones) and VALKRE (the Versatile Autonomous Kilowatt-Class Reactor Experiment (VALKRE)) project to advance kilowatt-class nuclear reactor energy for use on Earth and space.
The Navy also demoed its Assured Space Power Initiative, showing how reliable energy is becoming a top priority for future missions.
All in all, the expo was about making sure America's military stays powered up and ready for anything.