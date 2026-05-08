US Department of War posts 1st pursue UFO files online

Files span 1947-2025 and contain redactions

The files include everything from old-school flying disk sightings (1947-1968) to recent objects spotted near Japan in 2024.

There are also Apollo-era moon photos with unexplained stuff in them and even a wild 1967 report from Virginia about a transparent craft and four-foot-tall beings.

Most files have some information blacked out to protect witnesses and military secrets, but there's still plenty for curious minds to dig into.