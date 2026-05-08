US Department of War posts 1st pursue UFO files online
The US Department of War has made its first set of UFO (or UAP) files public as part of a new transparency push called PURSUE.
"Release 01" covers 162 unsolved cases, including approximately 120 documents, 28 videos, and around 14 images, now all online at war.gov/UFO.
Agencies like the FBI, NASA, and the Department of War helped put this together.
Files span 1947-2025 and contain redactions
The files include everything from old-school flying disk sightings (1947-1968) to recent objects spotted near Japan in 2024.
There are also Apollo-era moon photos with unexplained stuff in them and even a wild 1967 report from Virginia about a transparent craft and four-foot-tall beings.
Most files have some information blacked out to protect witnesses and military secrets, but there's still plenty for curious minds to dig into.