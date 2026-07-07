US deploys Anthropic AI for cyber defense

Corporate challenges

IPO plans and tensions with the US government

The deployment of Mythos comes at a critical juncture for Anthropic, which has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering. The company has had a rocky relationship with the US government, especially after it refused to remove safeguards preventing its AI models from being used for autonomous weapons or domestic surveillance. This disagreement escalated when the Pentagon labeled Anthropic as a supply-chain risk, usually reserved for foreign companies suspected of espionage.