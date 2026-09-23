US deploys smart AI for airport airspace, former controller warns
Technology
The US is rolling out a new SMART AI system to manage airport airspace, but not everyone's convinced it's ready.
Todd Sheridan Yeary, a former air traffic controller, worries the tech could make mistakes (what he calls "one word: hallucination") and end up giving out wrong information that might put flights at risk.
He asks, "The first that comes to mind is, what is the tool going to be used for?"
Todd Sheridan Yeary urges real-world simulations
Yeary says skipping thorough testing would be risky, especially after a recent outage near Philadelphia caused huge delays and exposed system flaws.
With SMART set to debut at Washington, D.C. airports soon, he's urging for real-world simulations first to make sure safety isn't compromised.