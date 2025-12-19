Next Article
US Energy Department teams up with tech giants for 'Genesis Mission'
The US Department of Energy (DOE) is teaming up with major tech players like Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, AWS, OpenAI, and Anthropic to advance the Genesis Mission—a huge push to use AI for faster breakthroughs in energy research.
The goal? Speed up discoveries in areas like nuclear power, fusion energy, and energy innovation.
Why does it matter?
This partnership isn't just about cool tech—it's about putting over $320 million into AI tools and research that could shape the future of energy innovation and national security.
With DOE labs and Big Tech working together on everything from quantum science to robotics, the mission hopes to make the US less dependent on foreign technology and open new doors for innovation right at home.