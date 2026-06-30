US export restrictions on Anthropic spur Asian cybersecurity AI startups
With the US blocking exports of Anthropic's advanced cybersecurity AIs like Mythos and Fable 5, Asian startups are jumping in to fill the gap.
Companies across Japan and China are rolling out their own smart tools for spotting security threats, like Sakana AI's Fugu model and 360 Security's Tulongfeng, giving businesses fresh options for things like vulnerability detection and malware analysis.
Asian companies prioritize specialized model orchestration
These restrictions have pushed Asian companies to get creative, focusing on specialized tech instead of just competing on price.
By using clever strategies like model orchestration, they're building powerful alternatives while keeping costs down.
As more companies look beyond U.S.-made models, expect Asia to play an even bigger role in shaping the future of cybersecurity AI.