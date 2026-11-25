US financial crimes watchdog takes systems offline after cyberattack
What's the story
The US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has reported a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some of its systems. The bureau, which is part of the Treasury Department, said it was investigating the breach and had taken certain systems offline as a precaution. In a service alert, FinCEN described this incident as one involving unauthorized access to a "limited subset of its systems."
Compliance extension
Compliance deadlines extended by FinCEN
FinCEN has extended compliance deadlines and taken certain systems offline as a precaution.
The bureau plays a key role in monitoring financial transactions and helping US authorities investigate money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.
It collects and analyzes financial information to share intelligence with law enforcement agencies.
Despite the breach, FinCEN said institutions can still submit suspicious activity reports online, although some services may be temporarily unavailable.
Information gap
Details about the breach are scant
FinCEN has not revealed when the breach happened, who was behind it, or what systems were compromised.
The bureau also hasn't disclosed any information about the data that may have been compromised in this incident.
This lack of information comes amid reports of another cybersecurity breach involving US intelligence agencies.
Intelligence breach
CIA and ODNI breached
Hours before FinCEN's announcement, The New York Times reported that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) had suffered a breach.
This incident involved a system used for open-source intelligence analysis, which collects and analyzes publicly available information like social media posts and satellite imagery.
The breach reportedly exposed some unclassified information but did not affect classified systems or information.
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency was also reportedly affected by the cyber breach.