White House names Harvard astrophysicist to lead UFO investigation panel
What's the story
Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has been appointed as the head of the White House's newly formed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Science Advisory Council. The council will investigate mysterious sightings and events in the sky, underwater, and even in space. It is backed by several agencies including the Pentagon, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and FBI.
Objective
Council aims to bring scientific rigor to UFO research
The primary goal of the council is to bring real science and solid data standards to a topic that's often clouded with rumors: UFOs. Loeb, who is known for his controversial claims about alien life, has stressed that the focus will be on evidence and transparency. The council comprises scientists from diverse fields such as astrophysics, oceanography, psychology, and more.
Advocacy
Experts hopeful for breakthrough in understanding UAPs
The council is also pushing for clearer communication between government and researchers, as well as more openness (and funding) to ensure trust in findings. Experts believe that if the council gets good data access and support, we could finally get some real answers about these unexplained phenomena. This could also shed light on their implications for safety on Earth.
About
Loeb has made controversial claims since at least 2015
In recent years, Loeb has drawn widespread attention for repeatedly claiming to have found evidence of extraterrestrial life. While these assertions have earned him frequent media appearances, many scientists have dismissed his conclusions as unconvincing and highly speculative. Loeb has been making controversial claims since at least 2015. He is best known for arguing that the interstellar object 'Oumuamua was an alien probe and that metal spheres recovered from the ocean are remnants of an extraterrestrial spacecraft.