White House names Harvard astrophysicist to lead UFO investigation panel

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Loeb has made controversial claims since at least 2015

In recent years, Loeb has drawn widespread attention for repeatedly claiming to have found evidence of extraterrestrial life. While these assertions have earned him frequent media appearances, many scientists have dismissed his conclusions as unconvincing and highly speculative. Loeb has been making controversial claims since at least 2015. He is best known for arguing that the interstellar object 'Oumuamua was an alien probe and that metal spheres recovered from the ocean are remnants of an extraterrestrial spacecraft.