US government asks tech companies to identify online critics
Technology
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent hundreds of subpoenas to Google, Meta, Reddit, and Discord asking for the identities of people who posted criticism or shared locations of ICE agents.
These requests target both English and Spanish posts, especially on Facebook and Instagram.
Concerns over potential violation of First Amendment rights
Some tech companies handed over user info without a judge's approval, which has privacy advocates worried.
Groups like the ACLU say the subpoenas chill speech and put First Amendment rights at risk and threaten anonymous speech online.
Observers note that administrative subpoenas do not require a judge's approval, raising concerns about government surveillance and lack of court oversight.