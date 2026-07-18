TikTok can now be used on government devices in US
What's the story
The US Department of Justice has lifted the ban on TikTok for government-issued devices, a restriction that was in place since 2022 due to national security concerns. The decision comes after ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, transferred control of the platform's US user data and operations to a new joint venture called TikTok USDS.
Joint venture
ByteDance's ownership 'makes no practical difference': Justice Department
The Justice Department's decision to lift the ban comes after ByteDance transferred control of TikTok's US user data and operations to TikTok USDS.
The new joint venture is primarily owned by American and global investors, with ByteDance holding a minority stake.
The department noted that ByteDance's continued minority ownership "makes no practical difference" to the security assessment.
Data security
TikTok USDS will run on Oracle's US cloud infrastructure
TikTok USDS is responsible for safeguarding US user data, the app, and its recommendation algorithm through enhanced cybersecurity and privacy measures.
As part of this arrangement, the platform's content recommendation algorithm for American users will be retrained, tested, and updated using US-based data.
The system is hosted on Oracle's US cloud infrastructure with Oracle as one of the venture's three principal investors.
Safeguards
ByteDance's promise comes after Trump opts against nationwide ban
ByteDance has promised that TikTok USDS will implement safeguards to prevent unauthorized access to American user information.
The move comes after President Donald Trump chose not to enforce a 2024 law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets or face a nationwide ban.
The law, which was upheld by the US Supreme Court, would have come into effect next January.