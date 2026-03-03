US government ditches Anthropic AI for OpenAI's GPT-4.1 Technology Mar 03, 2026

Big change in US tech policy: the State Department is dropping Anthropic's AI and moving to OpenAI's GPT-4.1 for its StateChat app.

This shift follows President Trump's directive for the government to stop work with Anthropic, with some agencies given a six-month phase-out and the Pentagon saying it would declare Anthropic a supply-chain risk.

The move signals a push toward more trusted AI tools across government.