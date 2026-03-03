US government ditches Anthropic AI for OpenAI's GPT-4.1
Technology
Big change in US tech policy: the State Department is dropping Anthropic's AI and moving to OpenAI's GPT-4.1 for its StateChat app.
This shift follows President Trump's directive for the government to stop work with Anthropic, with some agencies given a six-month phase-out and the Pentagon saying it would declare Anthropic a supply-chain risk.
The move signals a push toward more trusted AI tools across government.
Other major agencies also cutting ties with Anthropic
It isn't just the State Department—major agencies like the Treasury and FHFA (think Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) are also cutting ties with Anthropic.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared that Claude and other Anthropic tools will be discontinued, while the Defense Department has six months to fully phase them out.