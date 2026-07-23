Trump administration commits $5B to AI research under 'Genesis Mission'

The funding will support 278 projects selected from over 5,000 applications under an initiative called the Genesis Mission.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced this at a summit on Wednesday.

"Through the Genesis Mission, we are bringing together the nation's leading researchers, institutions, and technology partners to build the next generation of scientific capability," said Dario Gil, Under Secretary for Science.

The projects cover a range of fields including biomedical research, national security, and quantum computing.