US government is trying to unmask online critics of ICE
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been pressuring tech companies to reveal the identities of social media users who criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The New York Times reports that this trend, once rare, has become more common in recent months. Hundreds of subpoenas have been sent to Google, Reddit, Discord, and Meta as part of the effort.
Targeted accounts
The subpoenas issued by DHS have mainly targeted accounts that don't use real names and either criticize ICE or reveal the location of ICE agents. According to The New York Times, Google, Meta, and Reddit have complied with some of these requests. However, Google has also said it pushes back when these subpoenas are "overbroad" and informs users about them whenever possible.
Controversial methods
The DHS's tactics have come under scrutiny, with Bloomberg reporting five cases where the department tried to unmask anonymous Instagram accounts. However, it withdrew its subpoenas after the account owners sued. The Washington Post also highlighted the DHS's increasing use of administrative subpoenas, requests that don't need a judge's approval, to target American citizens.