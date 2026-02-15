US government is trying to unmask online critics of ICE

Targeted accounts

Subpoenas have targeted accounts not using real names

The subpoenas issued by DHS have mainly targeted accounts that don't use real names and either criticize ICE or reveal the location of ICE agents. According to The New York Times, Google, Meta, and Reddit have complied with some of these requests. However, Google has also said it pushes back when these subpoenas are "overbroad" and informs users about them whenever possible.