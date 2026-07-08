You can now get your hands on OpenAI's GPT-5.6 model
What's the story
The US Department of Commerce has given the green light for a wider release of OpenAI's cutting-edge GPT-5.6 model. The approval comes after extensive government testing under Washington's new regulatory framework for frontier artificial intelligence (AI), Axios reported. The testing was carried out by the Commerce Department's Center for AI Standards and Innovation, with technical experts from OpenAI sent to Washington to answer any queries during the process.
Company stance
OpenAI yet to comment on the approval
OpenAI has not yet commented on the report of its advanced AI model's wider launch approval by the US government. The White House and the US Department of Commerce also did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment. Last month, OpenAI had announced that it was delaying a full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the request of the US government.
Access restrictions
Initial access limited to vetted partners
The initial access to the AI model was limited to a small group of vetted partners, whose details were shared with authorities. This move comes as Washington has stepped up scrutiny over advanced model releases, looking for potential threats amid fears that such technology could be misused by military or intelligence in China, Russia or other countries of concern.
Threat detection
GPT-5.6's launch delay follows Trump executive order
The delay in the wider launch of GPT-5.6 follows a June executive order by US President Donald Trump. The order established a voluntary framework under which AI developers can provide "covered frontier models" to the US government for up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted partners. By getting early access to these frontier models, US officials hope to spot threats ranging from cyberattacks to potential military misuse before they are deployed more broadly.