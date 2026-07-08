You can now get your hands on OpenAI's GPT-5.6 model

Threat detection

GPT-5.6's launch delay follows Trump executive order

The delay in the wider launch of GPT-5.6 follows a June executive order by US President Donald Trump. The order established a voluntary framework under which AI developers can provide "covered frontier models" to the US government for up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted partners. By getting early access to these frontier models, US officials hope to spot threats ranging from cyberattacks to potential military misuse before they are deployed more broadly.