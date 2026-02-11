US-India Space Business Forum: Strengthening commercial ties in space tech

Bengaluru just hosted the US-India Space Business Forum, bringing together leaders from both countries to explore new ways of working together in space tech and business. The event featured ISRO, NASA, government officials, and 14 American space companies—all focused on building stronger commercial partnerships.

Long-standing partnership ISRO chief V Narayanan reminded everyone that India and the US have a long-standing space partnership, with key milestones including the 2008 Indo-US nuclear/space cooperation steps and the 2009 Technology Safeguards Agreement, and renewed commercial ties from 2025 onward.

He also pointed out recent wins like the NISAR mission—a joint satellite project that was launched.

India's booming space startup scene India's space startup scene has exploded from a handful of space-research startups to 330 today.

Government reforms and fresh policies are making it easier for young businesses to get involved.

As Joint Secretary Swarnashree Rajashekhar put it at the forum, breaking down barriers is key for future growth.