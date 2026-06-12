U.S.-India TRUST Fellowship launches 12-month research program in India

TRUST Fellowship stipends and application materials

Fellows get a monthly stipend ($1,650 for postdocs; up to $3,650 for early-career faculty), plus a contingency research grant of up to $2,000, along with airfare, housing, health insurance, and visa support.

If you're a US citizen with no prior experience in India who want to collaborate on high-impact research (think patents and real-world innovation), submit an academic CV with full publication details, a detailed two- to three-page research and teaching plan, and a host faculty consent letter through the application portal.

There's also an info session on June 17, 2026, if you want the details straight from the source.