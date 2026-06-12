U.S.-India TRUST Fellowship launches 12-month research program in India
Looking to do cutting-edge research in India?
The new U.S.-India TRUST Fellowship, launched by the US Consulate in Chennai with IIT Madras and others, is a 12-month program for postdocs and early-career faculty from top US universities.
It's all about teaming up on tech like AI, biotech, semiconductors, and more.
Applications are open until June 30, 2026.
TRUST Fellowship stipends and application materials
Fellows get a monthly stipend ($1,650 for postdocs; up to $3,650 for early-career faculty), plus a contingency research grant of up to $2,000, along with airfare, housing, health insurance, and visa support.
If you're a US citizen with no prior experience in India who want to collaborate on high-impact research (think patents and real-world innovation), submit an academic CV with full publication details, a detailed two- to three-page research and teaching plan, and a host faculty consent letter through the application portal.
There's also an info session on June 17, 2026, if you want the details straight from the source.