US-Israel-Iran conflict knocks out AWS data centers in UAE, Bahrain

AWS data centers in the UAE and Bahrain were damaged by drone strikes in March 2026, knocking out power and causing fires. This is linked to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

As a result, popular AWS tools like EC2 and S3 went down or became unreliable for many users across the region.

AWS advises customers to back up data AWS is telling customers to back up their stuff and consider moving workloads to safer regions like the US or Europe—because things in the Middle East are "unpredictable" right now.

This attack highlights just how vulnerable our digital lives can be when real-world conflicts spill over into tech.