US judge Donato orders Google to fix Play Store search
Technology
Google just got told by a US judge to fix its Play Store search so users can actually find other app stores.
After a courtroom demo showed searches like "store for apps" pulling up random results (think Walmart), Judge Donato called it "not good" and ordered Google to remove confusing banners that make navigation harder.
Epic alleges Google's anti-competitive behavior
This move is part of Epic Games's ongoing fight with Google over alleged anti-competitive behavior.
Epic says Google's practices make life tough for new players, including big names like Amazon.
On the bright side, Aptoide, a third-party app store, recently made its comeback to the Play Store thanks to Google's new program, showing some progress after years of legal battles.