US jury holds Meta and YouTube liable over minors' warnings
Technology
A US jury just ruled that Meta and YouTube were liable for negligent platform design and failure to warn minors about the risks.
The case showed both companies targeted young users without warning them about the risks, drawing some pretty direct comparisons to how tobacco companies once hooked teens in the 1990s.
Jeffrey Wigand urges online age limits
Jeffrey Wigand, who famously exposed the tobacco industry, pointed out that social media and tobacco share a focus on getting young people hooked.
He is urging rules such as age limits and content restrictions to protect children online, saying it is up to governments and social media companies to add safeguards and guardrails and increase the age at which young people can access social media.