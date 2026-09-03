US Justice Department probes X password recovery hack targeting accounts
Technology
The US Justice Department is looking into a big hacking attempt on Elon Musk's social platform X.
Hackers tried to break into hundreds of thousands of accounts by targeting the password recovery system, and US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the attempted attack was disrupted by the platform.
Todd Blanche calls attackers sophisticated cybercriminals
Attorney General Todd Blanche called the attackers "sophisticated cyber criminals" and said the Justice Department is working with X to track down those responsible.
This comes as AI-powered hacks and data theft are rising worldwide, making online security a bigger deal than ever.