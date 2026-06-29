US launches 1st small modular reactor in nearly 50 years

SMRs designed for safer mobile energy

SMRs are designed to deliver safer, more flexible, and more affordable energy, just as global demand is spiking.

They cut down risks seen in past disasters like Chernobyl and can be built faster and moved where needed, from military bases to data centers.

With decades of expertise behind them, the US hopes to have hundreds running by the end of the current decade and stay ahead of countries like China in this growing field.