US launches 1st small modular reactor in nearly 50 years
The US has started deploying small modular reactors (SMRs), marking a big step forward for nuclear tech.
Antares launched the first new reactor at Idaho National Laboratory on June 4, the first of its kind in nearly 50 years.
Valar Atomics followed with a milestone in Utah on June 18, and Aalo Atomics is set to join by July 4, lining up with America's 250th anniversary.
SMRs designed for safer mobile energy
SMRs are designed to deliver safer, more flexible, and more affordable energy, just as global demand is spiking.
They cut down risks seen in past disasters like Chernobyl and can be built faster and moved where needed, from military bases to data centers.
With decades of expertise behind them, the US hopes to have hundreds running by the end of the current decade and stay ahead of countries like China in this growing field.