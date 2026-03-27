US military can continue using AI tool in weapons systems
Technology
A California judge has hit pause on the Pentagon's ban against Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company that refused to let its technology be used for autonomous weapons or mass surveillance.
The judge said the government's move might have been unfair and is giving Anthropic a chance to argue that its rights were violated.
Ruling could impact government's control over AI tools
Anthropic's AI is important for military tasks like analyzing targets, so this ruling means its technology can stay in use, at least for now.
The case could shape how much control the government has over which AI tools it can block, especially when companies push back on ethical grounds.