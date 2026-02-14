Claude was used by US military during Nicolas Maduro's capture

The US military employed Anthropic 's artificial intelligence model, Claude, in its operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Wall Street Journal reported this on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The deployment of Claude was made possible through a partnership between Anthropic and data firm Palantir Technologies.

AI access Pentagon's push for AI tools on classified networks The Pentagon is pushing leading AI firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic, to provide their artificial intelligence tools on classified networks. This shall be without many of the standard restrictions that these firms usually impose on users. However, most of the custom-built tools for the US military are only available on unclassified networks used for military administration.

Usage Anthropic's usage policies restrict certain applications of Claude Unlike other AI companies, Anthropic's tools are available in classified settings via third parties. However, the government is still bound by the company's usage policies. These policies prohibit the use of Claude for supporting violence, designing weapons or conducting surveillance.

Advertisement