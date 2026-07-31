US National Science Foundation funds $528,137 India-US soybean AI project

Led by University of Memphis's Xiaolei Huang, with researchers from IIT Delhi, University of Missouri, Kennesaw State University, Sher-e Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research National Soybean Research Institute, the project is tackling big issues like pests, crop diseases, and unpredictable weather.

By using drones and smart sensors alongside AI tools, they hope to boost soybean yields and support global food security.

Rep. Steve Cohen called it a way to improve yields and feed the planet as food demand grows worldwide.