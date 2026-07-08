US Navy buys Bayonet 250 from Greensea IQ for $18 million

Bayonet 250 deployable by 2 people

This 450-pound robot is built for tough conditions and can be set up by two people without any tools. It hauls up to 91kg of mine-detection gear and sensors, working through rough surf and extreme weather.

As Dennis Doan from Greensea IQ (and a former US Navy explosive ordnance disposal technician) puts it, automating these missions "is saving so many lives," making things much safer for everyone involved.