US Navy buys Bayonet 250 from Greensea IQ for $18 million
Technology
The US Navy just picked up the Bayonet 250, a rugged underwater robot from San Diego's Greensea IQ, in an $18 million deal.
Designed to handle risky mine-clearing jobs in places like the Strait of Hormuz, it can travel from sandy beaches down to 100 meters underwater, taking on dangerous tasks that usually put human technicians at risk.
Bayonet 250 deployable by 2 people
This 450-pound robot is built for tough conditions and can be set up by two people without any tools. It hauls up to 91kg of mine-detection gear and sensors, working through rough surf and extreme weather.
As Dennis Doan from Greensea IQ (and a former US Navy explosive ordnance disposal technician) puts it, automating these missions "is saving so many lives," making things much safer for everyone involved.