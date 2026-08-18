US Navy launches HADALUS unmanned undersea vehicle fully underwater
The US Navy pulled off a big first by launching its new unmanned undersea vehicle, HADALUS, while fully underwater.
Tested in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, this 34-foot-long drone can sneak around on its own and find or even engage targets without being spotted (no crew needed).
HADALUS built by Raytheon and CET
HADALUS is designed for long missions and tough environments, but at a much lower cost than usual: think one-third to one-fifth the price of similar technology.
Built in under 18 months by Raytheon and Composite Energy Technology (CET), it can travel more than 2,000 nautical miles on a single mission.
Raytheon's Jen Gauthier said, "This demonstration is an important step in a broader roadmap to deliver autonomous, end-to-end undersea capabilities that are far less detectable than surface platforms," said Jen Gauthier, vice president of Naval Systems & Sustainment at Raytheon.