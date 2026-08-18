US Navy launches HADALUS unmanned undersea vehicle fully underwater

HADALUS is designed for long missions and tough environments, but at a much lower cost than usual: think one-third to one-fifth the price of similar technology.

Built in under 18 months by Raytheon and Composite Energy Technology (CET), it can travel more than 2,000 nautical miles on a single mission.

Raytheon's Jen Gauthier said, "This demonstration is an important step in a broader roadmap to deliver autonomous, end-to-end undersea capabilities that are far less detectable than surface platforms," said Jen Gauthier, vice president of Naval Systems & Sustainment at Raytheon.