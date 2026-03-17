US Navy turns to robots for ship inspections
Technology
The US Navy just signed a $71 million deal with Pittsburgh's Gecko Robotics to help maintain ships in the Pacific Fleet.
Gecko's robots, designed to climb and fly through tight spaces, will scan ships for damage, and their AI software can spot needed repairs about 50 times faster than humans.
Robots could save the Navy millions of dollars
The five-year contract covers 18 ships (including destroyers) and could save months of downtime: One robot inspection already cut over three months from a maintenance schedule.
With 250 robots already in action and more on the way, this move marks a big step toward faster, smarter ship upkeep for the Navy.