Trump administration close to restoring access to Anthropic's Fable 5
What's the story
The Trump administration is close to allowing Anthropic to restore access to its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, Fable 5, according to Axios. The move comes after a 15-day suspension over national security concerns. The restrictions on Fable 5 could be lifted as early as next week, officials familiar with the discussions have revealed.
Suspension impact
Fable 5's unavailability affected developers and businesses
The Fable 5 model has been unavailable for the last 15 days, affecting developers and businesses that had started using it soon after its launch. The suspension was prompted by national security concerns raised by the US government. However, negotiations are expected to continue over the weekend with Anthropic hoping to restore access soon.
Approval status
Approval from Pentagon and NSA still awaited
Despite the optimism around Fable 5's return, it has not yet been approved by all agencies involved in the review process. The Pentagon and National Security Agency (NSA) are yet to approve its release. This means that while positive developments have been seen elsewhere in the administration, the outcome of this particular case remains uncertain.
Clearance update
Other government departments clear Fable 5 for public use
Other US government departments have cleared the Fable 5 model for public use, marking a major shift after months of tense negotiations between Anthropic and federal officials. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have played key roles in resolving the dispute. The Commerce Department recently allowed Anthropic to restore access to its advanced cybersecurity-focused AI model, Mythos 5, for select trusted users.
Model features
Developers moved to competing AI systems during suspension
Before its suspension on June 12, Fable 5 had generated a lot of interest among software developers and early adopters due to its advanced reasoning and coding capabilities. It was seen as a major advancement in AI-assisted programming. After the suspension, developers saw automated coding tasks suddenly stop while some businesses moved workloads to competing AI systems, including cheaper Chinese models.
Collaboration efforts
Formal review process for advanced AI models needed
Anthropic had briefly made Fable 5 available for free to users on select paid Claude subscription plans until June 22. The company said it wanted "a statutory process that is transparent, fair, clear, and grounded in technical facts," adding that the administration's decision to restrict the two models "does not adhere to those principles." Both Anthropic and OpenAI are pushing the Trump administration for a formal review process for advanced AI models before their release.