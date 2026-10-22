US NSA and India's CERT-In flag 'PHP2Shell' web risk

The bug affects older PHP versions (before 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, and 8.2.35) and could lead to stolen data or service outages thanks to memory issues in the code.

There's already a patch out: experts are urging everyone to update ASAP or isolate affected systems if you can't patch right away.

Countries like France and Australia have also locked down their government sites while things get sorted out, with the NSA recommending extra monitoring for now.