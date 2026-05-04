US officials consider 3 day patch rule amid AI advances

Nitin Natarajan warns agencies, banks strained

If this rule goes through, both government agencies and industries (especially banks) will need to step up their game.

But experts warn it won't be easy: Nitin Natarajan, former deputy director of CISA under President Joe Biden, points out that while fast action is crucial against AI-powered threats, actually rolling out fixes in just three days could be a big challenge when teams are already stretched thin.