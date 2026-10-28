US releases Maxar 2024 image of China's secret reusable spaceplane

The US just dropped a new satellite image of China's secret reusable spaceplane, giving us a peek at Beijing's latest move in the growing space race.

Snapped by Maxar in 2024 and reviewed by the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the photo shows a spacecraft resembling a miniature space shuttle, with a blunt nose, swept wings and dark thermal-protection tiles covering its body, suggesting the image was captured while the vehicle was operating in orbit.