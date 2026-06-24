US remains top in global AI as China narrows gap
Technology
The US remains on top in the global AI game, thanks to big leaps in research and powerful tech from companies like NVIDIA, Google, and Amazon.
Their advanced models are key for things like cybersecurity and scientific discovery.
But China is quickly narrowing the gap by rolling out affordable AI models that are getting better every year.
Chinese models 50x cheaper per token
Chinese firms like Alibaba and DeepSeek are making AI that's way cheaper, up to 50 times less per token than US versions, which is pretty appealing for businesses watching their budgets.
According to J.P. Morgan's report, some Chinese models could match US performance by April 2026, setting the stage for tougher competition as more companies shift toward these cost-effective solutions.