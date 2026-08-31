US researchers reverse memory loss in Alzheimer's mice with nano-eraser
Researchers in the US have managed to reverse memory loss in mice in an Alzheimer's disease model using just one injection.
The treated mice started doing better in mazes and showed improved nesting skills within weeks, a big deal for Alzheimer's disease research.
The key was a nanoparticle treatment called Nano-ERASER, which helps the brain make new neurons by shutting down a protein (PTBP1) that usually blocks this process.
PTBP1 antibodies encourage new neuron formation
Nano-ERASER delivers PTBP1-specific antibodies across the blood-brain barrier, encouraging supportive cells to become new neurons and increase neuron density.
This is different from current treatments that mostly try to slow things down rather than actually repair damage.
Senior author Peisheng Xu shared, "Even after one injection, we already saw these mice's behavior differ from that of the nontreated ones."
It's early days for humans, but this could be a game-changer down the line.