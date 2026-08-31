US researchers reverse memory loss in Alzheimer's mice with nano-eraser

Researchers in the US have managed to reverse memory loss in mice in an Alzheimer's disease model using just one injection.

The treated mice started doing better in mazes and showed improved nesting skills within weeks, a big deal for Alzheimer's disease research.

The key was a nanoparticle treatment called Nano-ERASER, which helps the brain make new neurons by shutting down a protein (PTBP1) that usually blocks this process.