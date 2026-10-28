This is how China's secret reusable spaceplane looks like
What's the story
The United States has released a never-before-seen image of China's secretive reusable spaceplane, highlighting Beijing's growing capabilities in space. The photo was taken by commercial satellite imagery company Maxar in 2024 and was included in a new report from the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) on the challenges to American space security. The spacecraft looks like a smaller version of a space shuttle with a blunt nose, swept wings, and dark thermal-protection tiles covering its body.
Spacecraft details
Image shows solar-array panels extending from spacecraft's payload section
Two large solar-array panels extend from the spacecraft's payload section, indicating that the image was taken while the vehicle was operating in orbit.
China has revealed little about this spacecraft, which is thought to be part of its experimental reusable spaceplane program.
Its exact mission, onboard payloads, and operational capabilities are still unclear.
Military use
Reusable spaceplanes could have military applications
Reusable spaceplanes are designed to operate in orbit before returning to Earth, allowing spacecraft recovery, inspection, and reuse.
These vehicles could support experiments, technology demonstrations, and satellite-related operations.
However, their orbital maneuverability and return capabilities also open up potential military applications.
Depending on their design and payloads, spaceplanes could be used to test technologies for future spacecraft or conduct missions difficult with conventional satellites.
Program details
China's reusable spacecraft program has conducted several orbital missions
China's reusable spacecraft program has conducted several orbital missions since 2020. The second mission reportedly lasted 276 days in orbit, while the third lasted 268 days.
The spacecraft's activities have included releasing and interacting with objects in orbit, according to the DIA assessment.
These maneuvers demonstrate capabilities relevant to satellite deployment and proximity operations but do not establish a specific military purpose.
Spacecraft comparison
Chinese vehicle closely resembles US Space Force's X-37B
The Chinese vehicle closely resembles the US Space Force's X-37B, an uncrewed reusable spaceplane that has conducted multiple classified orbital missions.
Both spacecraft are launched atop conventional rockets, operate in orbit, and are designed to return to Earth for potential reuse.
Western reports commonly refer to China's vehicle as Shenlong, although the DIA report identifies it more generally as a Chinese spaceplane.
Competition warning
Report highlights challenges posed by China's growing satellite fleet
The released image is part of a broader US assessment that warns about the intensifying competition in space.
The DIA report highlights China's growing satellite fleet and counterspace capabilities as challenges to American military operations and space infrastructure.
It also looks at Russia's anti-satellite capabilities and the rise of electronic warfare, cyber operations, and directed-energy technologies that could disrupt satellite services.
The report warns that space is increasingly becoming a potential warfighting domain.