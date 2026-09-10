OpenAI faces Senate probe over Hugging Face breach

In his letter to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Senator Hawley alleged that the company had "redacted many important details" about the incident.

He insisted that "the American people deserve to know the details of what went on in the Hugging Face incident and other incidents of AI models going rogue."

The senator has asked OpenAI to answer 16 questions and provide documents related to its policies, procedures, and response to rogue AI activity by October 1.